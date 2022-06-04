(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Rebekah Susanne Swinney Bryant, 67, of Henry, died Tuesday, May 31. Wright Funeral Service is in charge. The funeral will be held on Sunday, June 5, at 2:00 PM, at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.

Orva M. Carter of Axton, died Monday, May 30. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 4, from 12:30-1 p.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Holland Family Cemetery in Axton. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

James Frank Flood, 57, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, May 31. The funeral will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 3:00 P. M. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Timeka Flood, 48, of Abingdon, died Friday, May 27. A graveside funeral will be held Saturday, June 4, at 11:00 am at Rock Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Nancy Russell, 75, of Ridgeway, died on Wednesday, June 1. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Deborah “Debbie” Eleanor Williams Seals, 73, of Martinsville, died on Sunday, May 29. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the Antrim Chapel at Roanoke College in Salem. Oakey’s South Chapel in Roanoke is in charge.

Nancy F. Thompson, 92, of Preston, died Thursday, June 2. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 6, from 12 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Blackberry Baptist Church Cemetery in Bassett. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of Richard Thompson. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Thompson family.

Daniel Russell “Buzz” Wood, 71, of Collinsville, Virginia, died Wednesday, June 1. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.