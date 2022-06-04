WHEE sports

Saturday, June 4, 2022
Martinsville Mustangs

The Tri-City Chili Peppers shut out the Mustangs last night 7-0 as Martinsville now falls to 0-4 in the Coastal Plain League and 3-4 overall. Martinsville plays in Asheboro against the Zookeepers in a non-conference game tonight.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Reds last night 8-5. The two teams play again this afternoon at 4:10 p.m. The game can be heard on WHEE-AM1370. The Nats are 19-35 on the season, last in the NL East and 16 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers continue to lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.

