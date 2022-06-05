Community Calendar

Monday, June 6
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s mobile marketplace 9 a.m. to noon at Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.
Tuesday, June 7
Bingo, 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.
Thursday, June 9
Henry County School Board meeting at 9 a.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.
Beach Music Festival, Wayside Park in Stuart.
Friday, June 10
Stuart Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon. A Patrick County Extension agent will test pressure canner gauges.
Rook, Music and More, 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club.
Music night at Spencer-Penn Centre with The Country Boys, 6:20 p.m., $5 concessions.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance from 7-9:20 p.m.
Beach Music Festival, Wayside Park in Stuart.
Saturday, June 11
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon at 65 West Main Street.
Beach Music Festival, Wayside Park in Stuart.
Tuesday, June 14
Chix with Stix 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.
Bingo at 7 p.m. at Fontaine Ruritan Club.
Sunday, June 26
Homecoming Celebration at the Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs at 10:30 a.m. The special guests will be The Richards, a full time ministry in song and evangelism. Lunch will follow.
Saturday, July 16
Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.
Friday, Sept. 9
Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.
Thursday, Oct. 27
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.