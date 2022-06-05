(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Rebekah Susanne Swinney Bryant, 67, of Henry, died Tuesday, May 31. Wright Funeral Service is in charge. The funeral will be held on Sunday, June 5, at 2:00 PM, at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.

James Frank Flood, 57, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, May 31. The funeral will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 3:00 P. M. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Hisako Horsley, 73, of Collinsville, died Friday, June 3, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Patricia Ann Keys McAlevy, 79, of Bassett, died Friday, June 3. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 5 at Norris Funeral Services. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Nancy Russell, 75, of Ridgeway, died on Wednesday, June 1. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Marvin Allen Spencer, 88, of Bassett, died Thursday, June 2. , 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Spencer family.

Nancy F. Thompson, 92, of Preston, died Thursday, June 2. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 6, from 12 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Blackberry Baptist Church Cemetery in Bassett. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of Richard Thompson. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Thompson family.

Daniel Russell “Buzz” Wood, 71, of Collinsville, Virginia, died Wednesday, June 1. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.