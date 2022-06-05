WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

Martinsville beat Asheboro last night 7-4 in a non-conference game making the Mustangs 0-4 in the Coastal Plain League and 4-4 overall. Martinsville has the day off today and play the Holly Springs Salamanders in another non-conference game on Monday at home.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Reds 10-8 yesterday afternoon. The two teams play again this afternoon at 1:40 p.m. The game can be heard on WHEE-AM1370. The Nats are 20-35 on the season, last in the NL East and 16 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers continue to lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.