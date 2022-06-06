Monday, June 6, 2022
HomeDailiesCommunity Calendar
Dailies

Community Calendar

staff
By staff
0
14949
Monday market at Fairystone

Monday, June 6

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s mobile marketplace 9 a.m. to noon at Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.

Tuesday, June 7

Bingo, 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Thursday, June 9

Henry County School Board meeting at 9 a.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Beach Music Festival, Wayside Park in Stuart.

Friday, June 10

Stuart Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon. A Patrick County Extension agent will test pressure canner gauges.

Rook, Music and More, 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club.

Music night at Spencer-Penn Centre with The Country Boys, 6:20 p.m., $5 concessions.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance from 7-9:20 p.m.

Beach Music Festival, Wayside Park in Stuart.

Saturday, June 11

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon at 65 West Main Street.

Beach Music Festival, Wayside Park in Stuart.

Tuesday, June 14

Chix with Stix 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Bingo at 7 p.m. at Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Friday, June 17

Stuart Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon.

Sunday, June 26

Homecoming Celebration at the Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs at 10:30 a.m. The special guests will be The Richards, a full time ministry in song and evangelism. Lunch will follow.

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Previous articleObituaries
Next articleIn Brief: Rachel Zegler in ‘Hunger Games’ prequel teaser; Biden headed to ‘Kimmel’, and more
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE