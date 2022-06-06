Cast of iconic ’90s sitcom Martin reunites for 90-minute special

BET+

The trailer for the upcoming BET+ special Martin: The Reunion dropped on Monday, and there’s a great chance that after watching the minute-long video you’ll need your tissues.

Joining one another on the iconic green couch from the classic ’90s show are cast members Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II, who dedicate the upcoming 90-minute special to former castmate Thomas Mikal Ford, who died in 2016 at the age of 52.

“This one’s for you, Tommy,” they say in sync before the trailer cuts to clips of past episodes of Martin.

The reunion, hosted by comedian Affion Crockett, will take fans back to the beloved Martin living room set for an evening of answering questions, reminiscing and revisiting hilarious moments.

Upon initial news of the upcoming special, Lawrence said in a press release, “To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing.” He added, “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”

Also seen in the trailer is rapper Snoop Dogg, singer Brian McKnight and actor Tommy Davidson, all of whom appeared in episodes of Martin during the show’s five-season run from 1992 to 1997.

Toward the end of the trailer, Crockett asks, “Will there be a Martin reboot?” That question, of course, goes unanswered for now, which most likely leaves viewers wanting to know how Lawrence will respond.

To find out, you’ll have to tune into Martin: The Reunion premiering on BET+ June 16.

