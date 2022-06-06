Goodbye, Sidney: Neve Campbell exits ‘Scream’ franchise in apparent salary dispute

Netflix/ Lara Solanki

More than 25 years after she joined the Scream franchise, and the very year she reunited with her cast members for a hit reboot, Neve Campbell is apparently done.

“Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film,” she said in a statement obtained by ABC Audio.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

The Lincoln Lawyer star added, “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

The sixth film in the franchise is getting underway this summer with Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Jenna Ortega returning, along with Scream series O.G. Courteney Cox back as Gale Weathers.

The film is slated for a March 31, 2023, release.

