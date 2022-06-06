In Brief: Rachel Zegler in ‘Hunger Games’ prequel teaser; Biden headed to ‘Kimmel’, and more

Lionsgate on Sunday released an exclusive teaser clip for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The film, per the studio, is set, years before 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth, would become the tyrannical President of Panem, and with the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, he’s alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12, portrayed by Rachel Zegler. “But after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor,” leading to a “race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.” The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is due in theaters on Nov. 17, 2023…

President Joe Biden will be a guest on Wednesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC, appearing in-person on the late night talk show. Kimmel made the announcement on Sunday afternoon during ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night prior to the network’s broadcast of Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. President Biden’s conversation with Kimmel will mark his first in-studio appearance on a late night talk show since being inaugurated in January 2021. Biden last appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September 2019, in the midst of his campaign during the Democratic Party presidential primary. The president guested on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2021, though he appeared via video. President Biden has also appeared on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, most recently in September 2019…

HBO Max has canceled Raised by Wolves after two seasons, according to Deadline, The series followed two androids — played by Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim — tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet, who soon discover that controlling human beliefs is difficult, as their religious beliefs threaten to tear the colony of humans apart. “It’s not surprising, especially after the news of the mergers and what is happening at Warner, that a lot of shows are not having their stories finished,” Salim tweeted on Friday, before adding that the show’s producers and creators, were “pushing for the show to be continued in other homes.” He then urged fans to use their voices to help with his effort to resuscitate the show…

Dermot Mulroney, best known for starring alongside Julia Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding, has joined the cast of Paramount Pictures’ upcoming Scream sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He joins Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega, who are among the returning castmembers. Hayden Panettiere — one of the stars of 2011’s Scream 4 — reprising her character. Plot details are being kept under wraps. The sixth Scream film is due to shoot this summer, with an anticipated March 31, 2023 release date…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.