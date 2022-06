Virginia lawmakers create a new penalty for possessing between 4 ounces and a pound of marijuana in public. A first possession is a class 3 misdemeanor which carries up to a $500 fine, and a second or subsequent offense is a class 2 misdemeanor which could mean up to six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

The new penalties are in the recently-passed state budget which goes to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his signature.