Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is “experiencing mild symptoms.”

“I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road,” Buttigieg, 40, tweeted.

