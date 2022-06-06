Monday, June 6, 2022
Trial for two former cops charged in George Floyd’s death delayed until 2023

Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS) — The state trial for two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death was delayed until next year by a judge, who said a recent plea deal accepted by a third officer charged in the fatal arrest of the 46-year-old Black man could create the “reasonable likelihood of an unfair trial.”

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ordered that the trial for Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng will be delayed until Jan. 5, 2023.

Thao and Kueng were expected to go on trial together beginning on June 13.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

