Dave Chappelle reportedly donating money from Buffalo show to shooting victims

Netflix/Mathieu Bitton

Dave Chappelle reportedly booked an unexpected weekend show in Buffalo and then surprised the audience by announcing he would be donating all the proceeds from the event to the families of victims of the recent mass shooting there.

“He said, and I’m paraphrasing, I came here to Buffalo to recognize the victims and for these families,” director of marketing and communications for Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Kevin Sweeney, recalled the comedian saying during Sunday’s last-minute show, according to Deadline.

Ten people were killed and three others were injured in a mass shooting at a supermarket in New York’s second-largest city on May 14. A white 18-year-old man targeted the predominately-Black neighborhood in what police called “racially motivated violent extremism.” The alleged shooter has been charged with 25 related crimes, including murder and attempted murder.

