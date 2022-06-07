Tuesday, June 7, 2022
“I can kill it” — Check out first trailer to Hulu’s ‘Predator’ film, ‘Prey’

By staff
Hulu has released the first trailer to Prey, its new film set centuries before the other offerings in the Predator universe.

The show centers on a young Comanche woman, played by Indigenous actress Amber Midthunder, whose tribe finds itself in the sights of the fearsome alien hunter first seen in the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger sci-fi action classic.

“They hunt to live. It lives to hunt,” a title card teases.

The weapons of 300 years ago are no match for the alien’s skill and advanced tech, leaving Midthunder’s Naru alone with only her skill and her cunning against the extraterrestrial predator.

“It knows how to hunt. I know how to survive,” she says.

“I can kill it.”

Prey streams August 5 on Hulu.

