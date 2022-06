(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Mollie Prillaman Dalton, 79, of Bassett, died Saturday, June 4. Collins Funeral Home is in charge.

Hisako Horsley, 73, of Collinsville, died Friday, June 3. All Services will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

George Alvin Mitchell, 94, of Bassett, died Saturday, June 4. Collins Funeral Home is in charge.

Virginia Marie Rodriguez, 73, of Ridgeway, died Saturday, June 4. The funeral will be Saturday, June 11, at 1:30 PM, at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Nancy Russell, 75, of Ridgeway, died on Wednesday, June 1. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Marvin Allen Spencer, 88, of Bassett, died Thursday, June 2. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Daniel Russell “Buzz” Wood, 71, of Collinsville, Virginia, died Wednesday, June 1. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.