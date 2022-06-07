Tuesday, June 7, 2022
WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

The Salamanders stomped the Mustangs last night 16-1. Martinsville is 0-4 in the Coastal Plain League and 4-5 overall. The Mustangs take on Forest City tonight at home.

Washington Nationals

The Nats begin a three-game series with the Marlins in Florida today. The Nats are 21-35 on the season, last in the NL East and 16.5 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers continue to lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.

