Armed man arrested near Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh’s home, allegedly made threats against him

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — An armed man was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Maryland home after allegedly making threats against Kavanaugh, according to a Supreme Court spokesperson.

The man was arrested at about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday and taken into custody in Montgomery County.

The Department of Homeland Security warned in May that there could be threats against Supreme Court justices over the leaked draft of the Roe v. Wade decision.

A bulletin obtained by ABC News in May said the draft leak “prompted a significant increase in violent threats — many made online via social media and some of which are under investigation — d forcefully condemn violence and threats against Supreme Court justices,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Sarah Kolinovsky contributed to this report.

