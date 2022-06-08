‘Ghostbusters’ getting animated﻿﻿ for Netflix

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – Sony Pictures

Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman is producing an animated series about the paranormal investigators and eliminators, according to Variety.

Reitman, who co-wrote the big-screen hit with Gil Kenan, is reteaming with him as executive producers of the project, according to the trade.

Reitman is the son of the late Ivan Reitman, the director of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2, and the executive producer of Afterlife. Ivan died in February of this year.

Nothing yet is known about the new project, but it would be the third animated adventures of the boys in gray, following The Real Ghostbusters run from 1986-1991. In 1997, there was a shorter-lived cartoon called Extreme Ghostbusters.

