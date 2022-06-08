In Brief: ‘Joker’ sequel gets a title; Jack’s back on ‘Law & Order’, and more

Director Todd Phillips confirmed Tuesday on Instagram that the sequel to 2019’s Joker is moving forward. The post includes a pair of photos — one of the apparent cover of the script, with the title, Joker: Folie à Deux. A second pic shows star Joaquin Phoenix reading the screenplay. Phillips did not share any plot details about the new Joker movie. The first film was a box office smash, grossing over $1 billion worldwide. It also picked up a pair of Oscars, including a best actor win for Phoenix…

Carol Burnett is making a return to TV, starring opposite Kristen Wiig in the Apple+ comedy Mrs. American Pie, according to Deadline. The series, which revolves Palm Beach high society in the 1970s, follows Wiig as Maxine Simmons, “an outsider” trying to “cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots,” according to the streaming service. “Mrs. American Pie asks the same questions that still baffle us today: ‘Who gets a seat at the table?” Burnett will star as Norma, the grande dame of Palm Beach high society, a keeper of secrets with more than a few of her own. She joins an all-star cast that also includes executive producer Laura Dern, who is eyeing a key role, plus Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas and Ricky Martin…

Variety reports Queer as Folk and Big Sky star Jesse James Keitel has landed a role on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, guest starring as a nonbinary character. Keitel, a trans woman, will appear on the June 16 episode as Dr. Aspen, “who once worked as a Starfleet counselor, but whose experiences on the Federation border prompted them to shift careers and work as a humanitarian aid worker.” During the episode, which was directed by trans Reservation Dogs filmmaker Sydney Freeland, Dr. Aspen will develop a surprising connection with Ethan Peck‘s Spock. Keitel made history on ABC’s Big Sky as the first openly trans series regular on a primetime network TV series…

Sam Waterston will continue as DA Jack McCoy on Law & Order‘s upcoming 22nd season on NBC, making him the longest-tenured cast member on the flagship series, with 18 seasons under his belt, according to Deadline. Waterston and Anthony Anderson, two prominent cast members from the Law & Order‘s original run both initially signed one-year deals for the revival. As previously reported, Anderson won’t be coming back for season 22…

