Wednesday, June 8, 2022
HomeNewsNationalJustice Department to review police response to Uvalde shooting
NewsNational

Justice Department to review police response to Uvalde shooting

staff
By staff
0
7
Thinkstock/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to provide details about a review from the Justice Department that will examine the law enforcement response to attack on the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Twenty-one people, including 19 students, were killed in the mass shooting on May 24.

The review will not be a criminal investigation. It will involve a team of experts who will examine the actions of law enforcement and determine what worked and what failed.

A report will be issued once the review is done and will be published so that the public and law enforcement can learn from any mistakes. Similar DOJ reviews were done following the mass shootings in San Bernardino, California, and the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleIn Brief: ‘Joker’ sequel gets a title; Jack’s back on ‘Law & Order’, and more
Next articleRob Zombie shares first teaser for upcoming ﻿’The Munsters’ ﻿movie
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE