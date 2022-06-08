Wednesday, June 8, 2022
HomeNewsNationalMilitary aircraft crashes in Southern California desert
NewsNational

Military aircraft crashes in Southern California desert

staff
By staff
0
4
200mm/Getty Images

(GLAMIS, Calif.) — A military aircraft crashed in a remote, desert area of Southern California on Wednesday, authorities said.

Five people were on board an MV-22B Osprey when it went down, according to a Marine official, who did not have any further update on their condition.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office and Imperial County Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash, located near Glamis.

The downed aircraft belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, which is based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in San Diego.

Naval Air Facility El Centro in Imperial County said it received reports of a downed aircraft near Highway 78 and Coachella Canal Road, and that military and civilian first responders were at the scene.

Reports of a downed military aircraft in the region came in midday Wednesday, according to Broadcastify audio obtained by ABC News.

ABC News’ Matt Seyler and Alex Stone contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleFDA warns of more food products made with recalled peanut butter due to Salmonella risk
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE