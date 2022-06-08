Rob Zombie shares first teaser for upcoming ﻿’The Munsters’ ﻿movie

Rob Zombie has shared the first teaser for his upcoming The Munsters movie.

The clip, which the “Dragula” rocker posted to his Instagram, begins as a nearly shot-for-shot remake of the original ’60s TV show’s opening credits, with Herman Munster, here played by Jeff Daniel Phillips, busting through a door, followed by Sheri Moon Zombie‘s Lily Munster and Daniel Roebuck‘s Grandpa, all set to the classic Munsters theme song.

The teaser then transitions from black and white to color as we see the trio silently sit together on a couch until Grandpa pipes up to ask, “Well, now what?”

Presumably we’ll find out when The Munsters premieres later this year.

The film will be rated PG, which may be surprising, given Zombie’s often bloody and violent filmography. In an Instagram post earlier this year, Zombie hinted at the more family-friendly tone of the movie, writing, “For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that The Munsters would be dirty, violent and nasty … well, you are wrong.”

Meanwhile, Zombie is preparing to hit the road on the Freaks on Parade tour alongside Mudvayne, Static-X and Powerman 5000. The outing launches in July.