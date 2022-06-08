Wednesday, June 8, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentRob Zombie shares first teaser for upcoming ﻿'The Munsters' ﻿movie
NewsEntertainment

Rob Zombie shares first teaser for upcoming ﻿’The Munsters’ ﻿movie

staff
By staff
0
6
Steve Jennings/WireImage

Rob Zombie has shared the first teaser for his upcoming The Munsters movie.

The clip, which the “Dragula” rocker posted to his Instagram, begins as a nearly shot-for-shot remake of the original ’60s TV show’s opening credits, with Herman Munster, here played by Jeff Daniel Phillips, busting through a door, followed by Sheri Moon Zombie‘s Lily Munster and Daniel Roebuck‘s Grandpa, all set to the classic Munsters theme song.

The teaser then transitions from black and white to color as we see the trio silently sit together on a couch until Grandpa pipes up to ask, “Well, now what?”

Presumably we’ll find out when The Munsters premieres later this year.

The film will be rated PG, which may be surprising, given Zombie’s often bloody and violent filmography. In an Instagram post earlier this year, Zombie hinted at the more family-friendly tone of the movie, writing, “For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that The Munsters would be dirty, violent and nasty … well, you are wrong.”

Meanwhile, Zombie is preparing to hit the road on the Freaks on Parade tour alongside Mudvayne, Static-X and Powerman 5000. The outing launches in July.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleJustice Department to review police response to Uvalde shooting
Next articleArmed man arrested near Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh’s home, allegedly made threats against him
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE