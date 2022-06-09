Boy found in Montana woods after missing for 48 hours

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

(NEW YORK) — A 3-year-old Montana boy has been found after being reported missing for 48 hours.

The child, Ryker Webb, is healthy and in good spirits after his rescue on Sunday, police said.

A couple in the Bull Lake valley area heard a voice near their shed on Sunday and found Ryker inside, Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short told reporters.

“I truly believe that he took cover in that shed from Friday evening until he was found on Sunday,” Short said.

Short added that Ryker likely slept in a lawnmower bag that was in the shed.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ryker disappeared on Friday afternoon after he had been seen playing with his family dog outside of his home near mile marker 18 of state Highway 56.

The office received a call on Friday at approximately 4:53 p.m. that Ryker had already been missing for more than two hours.

The search began near the Bull Lake valley area. Authorities said ATVs, drones, dog teams and a boat were used to look for Ryker in the initial search.

Montana Air National Guard helicopters joined in on the search on Saturday. Flathead County and Spokane Police were also part of the rescue team, providing drones as well as additional dog teams.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that poor weather conditions made the search difficult. There were also severe thunderstorms in the area on the night that Skyler went missing.

Police sent a code red alert to residents on Saturday, asking that they search their properties and structures for Ryker.

Deputies ultimately found Ryker just two miles from his home. He was hungry, thirsty and cold, police said. Authorities said the area where Ryker was found is inhabited by mountain lions and bears.

Short said he was the first person to speak with Ryker and the boy was in a state of shock when he was found.

Ryker was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be OK, officials said.

Short said authorities are looking into why Ryker’s parents waited two hours before reporting him as missing.

“We’re still looking into why he disappeared and why he wasn’t being watched closely,” Short said in an interview.

The Lincoln Country Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

