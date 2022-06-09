Thursday, June 9, 2022
HBO releases sneaky sneak peek pic of ‘The Last of Us’ series; video game’s vets join the cast

HBO

HBO has released a first-look photo of Game of Thrones veterans Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as, respectively, Joel and Ellie in the network’s adaptation of the hit video game series The Last of Us.

As reported, the series will follow the events of the game: Mandalorian star Pascal plays Joel, a smuggler ferrying teenaged Ellie out of a dangerous quarantine zone and across a post-apocalyptic United States.

In addition to the picture, which shows Joel and Ellie hiding in the shadows, the network announced during Summer Game Fest that Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker — who respectively voiced Ellie and Joel in the game and its sequel — have also joined the cast.

However, with their roles already filled, they’ll be playing different characters.

The cast also includes Nick Offerman, Jeffrey Pierce, Anna Torv and Terminator: Dark Fate‘s Gabriel Luna.

The show is set to debut June 14, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

