Community Calendar

Friday, June 10

Stuart Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon. A Patrick County Extension agent will test pressure canner gauges.

Rook, Music and More, 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club.

Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Music night at Spencer-Penn Centre with The Country Boys, 6:20 p.m., $5 concessions.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance from 7-9:20 p.m.

Beach Music Festival, Wayside Park in Stuart.

Saturday, June 11

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon at 65 West Main Street.

Meadows of Dan Country Breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the Meadows of Dan Community Building. $9 advance, $10 at the door.

Food pantry from 9-11 a.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road in Axton.

Kayak with Blue Ridge Ski and Outing Club at 9:30 a.m. at the Canoe Access on Tensbury Drive. Put-in is at 10:30 a.m. For more information call 276-340-5339.

Fish Fry at American Legion Home Dillard Post 78 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dine in or call 276-637-7663 and order for pick-up.

Free low resistance, chair aerobics-style exercise class at noon at Virginia Museum of Natural History. Call 910-720-6955 to reserve a space.

Beach Music Festival, Wayside Park in Stuart.

Sunday, June 12

Martinsville Handbell Ensemble, 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, free admission.

Tuesday, June 14

Chix with Stix 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Free community dinner at Grace Baptist Church of Ridgeway, 6:30 p.m. For informaiton call 276-734-1056.

Bingo at 7 p.m. at Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, June 15

Blue Ridge Regional Libraries Board of Trustees meeting at noon at the Martinsville Library.

Thursday, June 16

Caregiver support group from 11 a.m. to noon at Spencer-Penn Centre.

Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Friday, June 17

Stuart Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon.

Red Cross Blood Drive 1-6 p.m. at Sanville Ruritan Club.

Open jam at 7 p.m. at Willis Gap Community Center in Ararat.

Tuesday, June 21

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will sponsor “Sunset Yoga on the Plaza” at 8 p.m. on the courtyard of the Historic Henry County Courthouse. The event will be lead by Sheila Hubbard of Just Breathe Yoga and Bodywork.

Sunday, June 26

Homecoming Celebration at the Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs at 10:30 a.m. The special guests will be The Richards, a full time ministry in song and evangelism. Lunch will follow.

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.