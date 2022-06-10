Demi Lovato returns to rock roots with new single “Skin Of My Teeth”

Island Records

Demi Lovato is back — by the skin of her teeth.

The 29-year-old singer dropped their new single “Skin Of My Teeth” on Friday along with the visuals to match. Both the track and the video introduce a new rock era for Demi, which she told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday, was actually a return to her roots, noting, “that’s what I started singing when I released my first album, second album…”

Over a background of drums and guitar, Demi openly references her previous drug struggles and mental health.

“Demi leaves rehab again / When is this s*** gonna end? / Sounds like the voice in my head / I can’t believe I’m not dead,” she powerfully opens the song.

Meanwhile, in the music video, viewers watch as Demi soaks in a bathtub while wearing a white tee, eventually having to fight off the grim reaper who “knocks on my door.”

“I’m alive by the skin of my teeth / I survived, but it got harder to breathe /Askin’ why doesn’t make it easier / Go easier on me,” she pleads in the chorus.

“Skin Of My Teeth” is the leading single off Demi’s forthcoming eighth studio album HOLY F***, which is due out August 19. Demi told Fallon she’s especially proud of this release.

“I came out of treatment again and I realized like, I really wanna do this for myself and I want to make the best album possible, something that you know, really represents who I am” she said, adding, “The easiest way to do something the most authentic is to do it clean and sober. I made this album clean and sober, I can’t say that about my last album.”

The accompanying tour is set to kick off on August 13.

