Dillard named the next director of joint 911 center

Tierra Dillard has been selected as the next director of the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center.

Dillard, who has served as deputy director of the center for five years, will be the first African American and the first woman to hold the position.

“I am honored to be chosen as the next director of the 911 center,” Dillard said. “As I enter this new role, I’m excited to continue working alongside our amazing team and I hope to serve not only as a leader but as a role model for those who want to move up in this career field.”

Dillard first began working at the 911 Center as a telecommunicator in 2008. She transitioned to an Administrative Communications Technician in 2010 before taking over as deputy director in 2017.

“Tierra has a great work ethic, both personally and professionally, so choosing her to fill this position was an easy decision,” said Ted Anderson, Chairman of the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Communications Center Board of Directors. “I know she will make us proud as the new director.”

Along with her work at the 911 center, Dillard also works part-time as a Shelter Care Leader for a group home through the Anchor Commission.

Dillard is a graduate of Bassett High School and has received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Old Dominion University. She is currently pursuing a Master’s of Public Administration from Liberty University.

Through her work at the 911 Center, Dillard has also amassed a number of certifications. She has certifications through the Virginia Criminal Information Network, the National Incident Management System, and the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO). Dillard is also qualified as an instructor for courses through the Department of Criminal Justice Services and APCO.

Dillard will officially take over as director on July 1, 2022.