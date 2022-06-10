‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ already stomping over global box office

Friday, June 10, 2022
By staff
Universal Pictures

If the water in your glass is trembling, it could be from the dinosaurs stomping over the global box office.

With a strong $18 million from Thursday night sneak previews in the States alone, Jurassic Park: Dominion is off to a dino-sized start, with a take that has already topped $110 million worldwide, according to Deadline.

The film that reunites Jurassic World franchise stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard with the heroes of the original Jurassic Park Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern — got a head start in theaters in nearly 60 territories beyond our shores, but it officially opened in the U.S. Friday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

