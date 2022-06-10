‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ already stomping over global box office

Universal Pictures

If the water in your glass is trembling, it could be from the dinosaurs stomping over the global box office.

With a strong $18 million from Thursday night sneak previews in the States alone, Jurassic Park: Dominion is off to a dino-sized start, with a take that has already topped $110 million worldwide, according to Deadline.

The film that reunites Jurassic World franchise stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard with the heroes of the original Jurassic Park — Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern — got a head start in theaters in nearly 60 territories beyond our shores, but it officially opened in the U.S. Friday.

