Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs debuts new makeup at Sephora

Courtesy of Haus Labs

(NEW YORK) — Monsters rejoice! Haus Labs by Lady Gaga is now available at Sephora stores, along with seven brand new products.

The latest drop includes vegan, cruelty-free picks that have been marked “clean” by the massive beauty retailer.

The music icon’s cosmetics line initially launched in 2019 with six collections that, at the time, were available exclusively on Amazon.

Now, the brand has blossomed to include 90 products in seven categories that include everything from vibrant lip colors to high-pigment cheek paints to smooth gel eyeliner pencils.

“Two years ago we set out to create new, bold makeup that is supercharged with the worlds’ most innovative skincare ingredients,” Lady Gaga wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m proud that @hauslabs is launching a new makeup line that we believe represents the future of clean artistry. I hope we change your perception of what clean makeup can be, and that you will love our products as much as I do.”

The latest lineup of Haus Labs products will only be sold on the brand’s website, Sephora.com and in 25 select stores across the U.S.

