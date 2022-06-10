Friday, June 10, 2022
WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

The Mustangs lost to the Hi-Toms at home last night 4-3. Martinsville is now 1-6 in the Coastal Plain League and 5-7 overall. The Mustangs travel to Asheboro tonight.

Washington Nationals

Miami beat the Nats 7-4 yesterday, sweeping the series. The Nats are 21-38 on the season, last in the NL East and 17 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers continue to lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

