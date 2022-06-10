Supermarket where Buffalo shooting occurred could reopen by end of July

Libby March for The Washington Post via Getty Images

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — The supermarket in Buffalo, New York, where a gunman opened fire killing 10 Black people last month, could reopen by the end of July, a representative for Tops Friendly Market confirmed to ABC News Thursday. Three people were also wounded in the shooting.

Reporters had asked Tops President John Persons what the timeline for reopening the Buffalo store is, and he told them the “hope is for the end of July,” Tops told ABC News.

New York authorities alleged the shooting was a “racially motivated hate crime,” carried out by a heavily armed white teenager.

According to a prosecutor, the alleged gunman is the first person in state history to be charged with domestic terrorism motivated by hate. He faces a total of 25 counts, including 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Persons told reporters the store was emptied out of its product and equipment, and when the store reopens, it will be completely remodeled with a different feel and look, according to ABC local affiliate WKBW-TV.

“Our effort has been towards trying to reopen the store as soon as possible and we will do it in a respectful way. We will do it properly,” Persons said at the event, according to WKBW.

Persons also told reporters supply chain issues have created problems with securing some equipment for the store, according to WKBW.

