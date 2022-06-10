Friday, June 10, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentThe original 'Top Gun' still tops on streaming
NewsEntertainment

The original ‘Top Gun’ still tops on streaming

staff
By staff
0
4
CBS via Getty Images

With Top Gun: Maverick still flying high in theaters, the 1986 original is maintaining air — or, more accurately, streaming — superiority for a fifth straight week.

The film starring Tom Cruise, Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer and Kelly McGillis topped the list of all streaming competition once again, according to streaming service aggregator app Reelgood.

Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ ranked second for this week, and Netflix’s powerhouse Stranger Things finished in third place.

Rounding out the Top 5 for this week were Amazon Prime’s The Boys and The Northman on Peacock, according to real time data from the app’s 5 million users.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleDillard named the next director of joint 911 center
Next articleAmazon renews ‘The Boys’ for season 4
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE