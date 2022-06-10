The original ‘Top Gun’ still tops on streaming

CBS via Getty Images

With Top Gun: Maverick still flying high in theaters, the 1986 original is maintaining air — or, more accurately, streaming — superiority for a fifth straight week.

The film starring Tom Cruise, Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer and Kelly McGillis topped the list of all streaming competition once again, according to streaming service aggregator app Reelgood.

Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ ranked second for this week, and Netflix’s powerhouse Stranger Things finished in third place.

Rounding out the Top 5 for this week were Amazon Prime’s The Boys and The Northman on Peacock, according to real time data from the app’s 5 million users.

