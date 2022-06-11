(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Thomas Dean Boyd, 68, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, June 8, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, at Norris Funeral Services. Burial will be held at Boyd Family Cemetery. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Boyd family.

Mary Ruth Compton, 91, of Horsepasture, died Wednesday, June ­­8. A graveside service will be Tuesday, June 21, at 3:00 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Kermit Darnell Hairston Sr., 56, of Martinsville, died Thursday, June 9. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Nellie Martin, 88, of Axton, died Wednesday, June 8. The funeral will be held Monday, June 13, at 12 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Gregory Dwayne Pilson, 64, of Fieldale, died Sunday, June 5. Visitation will be Sunday, June 12 from 12-5 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 13 at 11 a.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Virginia Marie Rodriguez, 73, of Ridgeway, died Saturday, June 4. The funeral will be Saturday, June 11, at 1:30 PM, at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Mary Louise Stewart Rogers, 81, died Wednesday, June 8. All services will be private. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.