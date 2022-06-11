WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

The Mustangs beat Asheboro Friday night 16-10 improving to 4-7 on the season. The Mustangs are five games behind first place Savannah in the West while Tri-City leads the East. Martinsville plays at home tonight against the HiToms.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Brewers yesterday 11-5. The Nats are 22-38 on the season, last in the NL East and 17 games behind the first place Mets. The Nats play the Brewers again at home today at 4:05 p.m. You can hear the game on WHEE-AM1370. The Cardinals lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.