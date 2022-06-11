Partly sunny with a high of 80 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. The main hazards with any severe thunderstorms will be damaging winds gusts and large hail. In addition, an unsettled pattern will remain in place the first half of next week such that potential thunderstorm complexes could track southeast from the Ohio Valley into the Mid-Atlantic and Central Appalachians. Some of these storms could become strong to severe, but specific timing and location cannot be provided at this time.

An upper trough will remain across the eastern U.S. through Sunday. A series of disturbances will track through this trough keeping abundant clouds and a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms in the area today and Sunday. Early next week an upper ridge will build across the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys but remain just to our west. This pattern will bring warmer temperatures to the area but leave the Mid-Atlantic region in an unstable northwest flow with thunderstorms possible each day.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: