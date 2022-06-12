Community Calendar

Monday, June 13

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library, 10:30 a.m. Ridgeway Branch, 900 Vista View Lane.

Tuesday, June 14

Chix with Stix 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Red Cross Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stuart Rotary Field in Stuart.

Flag Day ceremony at 2 p.m. at the old Henry County courthouse uptown.

Free community dinner at Grace Baptist Church of Ridgeway, 6:30 p.m. For informaiton call 276-734-1056.

Bingo at 7 p.m. at Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, June 15

Blue Ridge Regional Libraries Board of Trustees meeting at noon at the Martinsville Library.

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church at the corner of John Redd and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville.

Thursday, June 16

Caregiver support group from 11 a.m. to noon at Spencer-Penn Centre.

Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Friday, June 17

Stuart Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon.

Red Cross Blood Drive 1-6 p.m. at Sanville Ruritan Club.

Open jam at 7 p.m. at Willis Gap Community Center in Ararat.

Saturday, June 18

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market 7 a.m. to noon.

Monday, June 20

Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Martinsville-Henry County YMCA on Starling Avenue.

Tuesday, June 21

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will sponsor “Sunset Yoga on the Plaza” at 8 p.m. on the courtyard of the Historic Henry County Courthouse. The event will be lead by Sheila Hubbard of Just Breathe Yoga and Bodywork.

Sunday, June 26

Homecoming Celebration at the Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs at 10:30 a.m. The special guests will be The Richards, a full time ministry in song and evangelism. Lunch will follow.

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.