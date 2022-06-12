(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Mary Ruth Davis Compton, 91, of Horsepasture, died Wednesday, June ­­8. A graveside service will be Tuesday, June 21, at 3:00 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Kermit Darnell Hairston Sr., 56, of Martinsville, died Thursday, June 9. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Judy F. Hylton 79, of Bassett, died Wednesday, June 8. The visitation will be Tuesday June 14 from 1-2 p.m. at First Assembly of God with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Foster family cemetery in Franklin County.

Nellie Martin, 88, of Axton, died Wednesday, June 8. The funeral will be held Monday, June 13, at 12 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Gregory Dwayne Pilson, 64, of Fieldale, died Sunday, June 5. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 13 at 11 a.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Mary Louise Stewart Rogers, 81, died Wednesday, June 8. All services will be private. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Barbara Ann Lewellyn White, 82, died Wednesday, May 25. Visitation will be Sunday, June 19 from 5-6:30 p.m. and services will be Monday, June 20 at 10 a.m. at Stanleytown United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, in Pulaski County, at Thornspring United Methodist Church. Norris Funeral Service in Martinsville and Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski are serving the family.

Charles Winingham 77, of Fieldale died on Monday, June 6. Visitation will be Tuesday June 14 from 6- 8 p.m. in the chapel of Bassett Funeral Service. The funeral will be Wednesday, June 15 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Bassett Funeral Service. Burial will be in the Old Center Primitive Baptist Church cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.