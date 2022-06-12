HomeNewsLocalShooting kills woman, injures man
Shooting kills woman, injures man

By staff
On June 11, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm, the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call from a male stating that he had been shot at 89 Meadow Green Dr., Bassett, VA. The caller said that his girlfriend had shot him, and he had also shot her.

Deputies responded to the scene and located the male caller, Tyson Jermall Hairston, 32, of S&L Court, Collinsville, VA. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and torso. He was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The female victim, Tambria Taylor, 32, of 89 Meadow Green Dr., Apt. 18, Bassett, VA, was also inside the apartment. She had also suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia, where an autopsy will be performed.

The preliminary investigative findings indicate that an argument ensued between Hairston and Taylor. During the altercation, both Hairston and Taylor were armed with handguns. They each fired their guns, hitting each other multiple times.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount.

