WHEE sports

Sunday, June 12, 2022
Martinsville Mustangs

The Mustangs beat the HiToms Saturday night 5-4 improving to 5-7 on the season. The Mustangs are five games behind first place Savannah in the West while Wilson and Tri-City are tied for the lead in the East. Martinsville plays next on Monday at home against Asheville.

Washington Nationals

The Brewers beat the Nats on Sunday 4-1. The Nats are 23-39 on the season, last in the NL East and 16.5 games behind the first place Mets. The Nats play the Braves at home on Monday. The Cardinals lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.

