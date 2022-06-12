Sunday, June 12, 2022
Sunny with a high of 88 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

In the weather, Strong to isolated severe storms will be possible all the way into Tuesday with heat index values of 100 to 105 will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday as a few more disturbances will track across or near our region into early Tuesday. High pressure builds in from the west bringing hotter temperatures for midweek. Another front arrives by the end of the week cooling us down closer to seasonal temperatures.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
