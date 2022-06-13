Amber Heard says her defamation verdict wasn’t fair, “even if you think that I’m lying”

In a tease of an interview airing Tuesday and Wednesday morning on NBC’s Today, Amber Heard tells Savannah Guthrie that Johnny Depp‘s defamation verdict against her wasn’t “fair.”

The actress blamed social media for turning the tide against her, despite the fact the jury was instructed not to use it, where they would have seen the viral popularity of hashtags like #JusticeForJohnny and, well, #AmberTurd.

A Virginia jury agreed with the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s legal team that there was “clear and convincing evidence” Heard had defamed him in a Washington Post op-ed in which she obliquely accused him of domestic and sexual abuse, without naming him.

“Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me — look me in the eye and tell me … that you think that this has been fair,” said Hurd.

For their part, Depp’s attorneys, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez, told Good Morning America‘s George Stephanopoulos last week that social media “played no role” in jury’s verdict, which resulted in Depp being awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

“This was a decision made by the jury on the evidence presented by both sides, and…it was overwhelmingly in Mr. Depp’s favor,” Chew maintained.

Depp was awarded a total of $10.35 million due to Virginia state law capping punitive damages at $350,000. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for statements made by Depp’s former attorney, but was awarded no punitive damages.

Heard said she “actually understand[s],” the jury’s decision, saying of Depp, “He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

Her legal team plans to appeal the verdict.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.