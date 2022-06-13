Monday, June 13, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment'Spider-Man: No Way Home' coming back to theaters in extended "More Fun...
NewsEntertainment

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ coming back to theaters in extended “More Fun Stuff Version”

staff
By staff
0
3
©2021 CTMG. All Rights Reserved.

Sony is marking 60 years of the Spider-Man comic book character and 20 years of Spidey films with a “fan cut” of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The new version, titled Spider-Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version, containing added and extended scenes, hits theaters in the U.S. and Canada September 2. Other countries will be added soon, according to a post on the film’s official Twitter page.

The post features a snippet of the film’s three Spider-Men, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, all getting a kick out of introducing themselves as Ol’ Web Head, and is capped with their recreation of the famous “pointing Spidey” meme, along with the legend, “Who’s going?”

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 9 with screenings starting Friday, September 2. Domestically, Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Holland,  Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, and Alfred Molina, is the third-highest-grossing movie of all time, and the sixth-highest-grossing title worldwide, with over $1.8 billion to date. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleAre rising water prices amid the Western megadought inevitable? Yes, but it’s complicated, experts say
Next articleJan. 6 hearing live updates: Trump pushing the ‘big lie’ is Monday’s focus
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE