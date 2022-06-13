‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ returning for fifth season on September 14

Hulu

The Emmy-winning drama The Handmaid’s Tale will return to Hulu on September 14 with a pair of new episodes.

The streaming service on Monday teased a pair of first-look shots from the forthcoming season, featuring Yvonne Strahovski‘s Serena smiling smugly under a mourning veil and Elisabeth Moss‘ June Osborne staring into camera, looking stern.

Hulu sets up the next chapter: “June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose” as “the widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada.”

Meanwhile, according to the streamer, “Commander Lawrence … tries to reform Gilead and rise in power” as “June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

In a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, star and producer Moss teased of season 5, “June’s dealing with, ‘What does freedom actually mean?’ And can she really be free? And what does that mean? And, ‘Where do I place my anger?'”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.