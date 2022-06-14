Iron your doilies: Peacock launching ‘Downton Abbey’ channel ahead of ‘New Era’ ﻿debut on the streaming service

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” – Focus Features

Make sure your house is in order because Downton Abbey is coming to your home via a special Peacock channel.

Ahead of its June 24 debut of the Downton Abbey: A New Era film, the streaming service announced that it has curated a channel specifically for fans old and new to catch up with the English import.

Peacock will not only be home to all six seasons of the series, which stars Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, and Michelle Dockery, but the new channel also promises a one-hour special dedicated to the fancy phenomenon.

Downton Abbey: A New Era debuted in theaters on May 20 and held its own versus rampaging dinosaurs and Tom Cruise‘s return to the Top Gun cockpit. It follows the Crawleys and their staff staging the estate for a silent film, while the rest of the gang vacations at a villa in the south of France.

The film hits HD digital on the same day of the Peacock premiere and will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™and DVD on July 5, 2022.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.