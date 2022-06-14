Tuesday, June 14, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment"Keep it classy": Charlie Sheen blames ex Denise Richards for daughter Sami's...
NewsEntertainment

“Keep it classy”: Charlie Sheen blames ex Denise Richards for daughter Sami’s OnlyFans venture

staff
By staff
0
3
Sheen and Richards in 2003 – Jim Spellman/WireImage

Charlie Sheen may have had a well-earned reputation for being a wild man, but he’s still a dad, and he’s apparently none too pleased his daughter Sam “Sami” Sheen now has an OnlyFans account.

According to Page Six, Sami’s recent launch on the controversial site, which occurred shortly after she turned 18, didn’t sit well with Charlie, who blamed his ex-wife Denise Richards for letting it happen.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof,” the former Two and a Half Men star told the publication,” adding, “I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

For her part, Richards, with whom Sami now lives after a rough patch in their relationship, replied to Page Six, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Indeed, one of the first Instagram comments Sami had in announcing her racy venture was her mom’s. “I will always support you & always have your back. I love you,” Richards posted.

Sami Sheen promised her Instagram viewers that for a subscription price of $19.99 a month, they’d “see more” of her on OnlyFans, on which she’d upload content “2-3 times a week.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleHappy the elephant is not a person, court rules
Next articleTyler Perry denies “comforting” Will Smith after “painful” Oscars slap
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE