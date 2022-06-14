Tuesday, June 14, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment'Squid Game' reality series coming to Netflix
NewsEntertainment

‘Squid Game’ reality series coming to Netflix

staff
By staff
0
2
Netflix

“How far would you go?” That’s what Netflix is asking folks in a casting call for a reality show version of the streaming service’s smash Squid Game.

Squid Game: The Challenge will pit 456 players against “a series of games inspired by the original show,” as well as “surprising new additions,” in pursuit of “a life-changing reward of $4.56 million.”

“Their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them,” Netflix teases, adding, “The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed.”

While the announcement doesn’t specify, it’s likely the losers won’t face brutal deaths, as did the players on the hit Korean import.

If you want to don the tracksuit yourself, there’s no need to get recruited by a creepy guy in a business suit — just head over to SquidGameCasting.com.

Meanwhile, a second season of Squid Game — the drama series, that is — is in development from creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleIron your doilies: Peacock launching ‘Downton Abbey’ channel ahead of ‘New Era’ ﻿debut on the streaming service
Next articleFired-up Biden blames Republicans for blocking his plan to fight inflation
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE