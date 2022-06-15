Community Calendar

Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Monday market at Fairystone

Wednesday, June 15

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church at the corner of John Redd and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville.

Thursday, June 16

Caregiver support group from 11 a.m. to noon at Spencer-Penn Centre.

Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Third Thursday in Uptown from 3 p.m. until in the Depot and Franklin streets parking lot with food trucks and entertainment.

Friday, June 17

Stuart Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon.

Rook, music and more from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club.

Red Cross Blood Drive 1-6 p.m. at Sanville Ruritan Club.

Open jam at 7 p.m. at Willis Gap Community Center in Ararat.

Saturday, June 18

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market 7 a.m. to noon.

Free community breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Avenue.

Bassett Highway 57 cruise-in 3-7 p.m. downtown Bassett.

Juneteenth Celebration 4-6 p.m. at Martinsville Farmer’s Market.

Monday, June 20

Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Martinsville-Henry County YMCA on Starling Avenue.

Tuesday, June 21

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will sponsor “Sunset Yoga on the Plaza” at 8 p.m. on the courtyard of the Historic Henry County Courthouse. The event will be lead by Sheila Hubbard of Just Breathe Yoga and Bodywork.

Thursday, June 23

Red Cross Blood Drive 1-6 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Highway in Ridgeway.

Friday, June 24

Stuart Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon.

Rook, music and more from 10 a.m. to noon at Bassett Ruritan Club.

Southside survivor response center community giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army parking lot.

Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Sunday, June 26

Homecoming Celebration at the Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs at 10:30 a.m. The special guests will be The Richards, a full time ministry in song and evangelism. Lunch will follow.

Monday, June 27

The Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board will meet on Monday June 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA.

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

