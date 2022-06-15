Community Calendar

Wednesday, June 15
Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church at the corner of John Redd and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville.
Thursday, June 16
Caregiver support group from 11 a.m. to noon at Spencer-Penn Centre.
Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.
Third Thursday in Uptown from 3 p.m. until in the Depot and Franklin streets parking lot with food trucks and entertainment.
Friday, June 17
Stuart Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon.
Rook, music and more from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club.
Red Cross Blood Drive 1-6 p.m. at Sanville Ruritan Club.
Open jam at 7 p.m. at Willis Gap Community Center in Ararat.
Saturday, June 18
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market 7 a.m. to noon.
Free community breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Avenue.
Bassett Highway 57 cruise-in 3-7 p.m. downtown Bassett.
Juneteenth Celebration 4-6 p.m. at Martinsville Farmer’s Market.
Monday, June 20
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Martinsville-Henry County YMCA on Starling Avenue.
Tuesday, June 21
The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will sponsor “Sunset Yoga on the Plaza” at 8 p.m. on the courtyard of the Historic Henry County Courthouse. The event will be lead by Sheila Hubbard of Just Breathe Yoga and Bodywork.
Thursday, June 23
Red Cross Blood Drive 1-6 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Highway in Ridgeway.
Friday, June 24
Stuart Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon.
Rook, music and more from 10 a.m. to noon at Bassett Ruritan Club.
Southside survivor response center community giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army parking lot.
Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.
Sunday, June 26
Homecoming Celebration at the Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs at 10:30 a.m. The special guests will be The Richards, a full time ministry in song and evangelism. Lunch will follow.
Monday, June 27
The Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board will meet on Monday June 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA.
Saturday, July 16
Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.
Friday, Sept. 9
Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.
Thursday, Oct. 27
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.