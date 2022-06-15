Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt admit they still “love” each other

Ke.Mazur/WireImage

A conversation centering on Brad Pitt‘s cashmere brand, featured on Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop website, also reveals the two exes are still good friends.

With Father’s Day coming up on Sunday, the conversation turned to the special bond Brad shared with Gwyneth’s dad, the late director Bruce Paltrow.

“I’ll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, ‘You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son,” the 49-year-old actress recalls, before asking, “What impact did he have on you? Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately?”

“Yeah, right,” Pitt, 58, answered, laughing. “Oh man, everything works out, doesn’t it?”

“Yes, it does,” Paltrow replies before joking, “I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years.”

“And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now,” says Pitt, adding, “And I do love you.”

“I love you so much,” Gwyneth replies.

Paltrow and Pitt began dating in 1994, after meeting on the set of the movie Seven, in which they played a married couple. The pair got engaged in 1996 but never tied the knot, calling it quits in 1997.

