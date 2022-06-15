Hazmat incident at Virginia pool leaves over a dozen kids hospitalized

Timothy Abero / EyeEm/ Getty Images

(CHESTERFIELD, Va.) — Fifteen kids and one adult were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a hazmat incident at a neighborhood pool in Chesterfield, Virginia.

Emergency crews initially responded to reports that children were experiencing nausea and respiratory issues, a Chesterfield Fire and EMS official told ABC affiliate WRIC.

Four kids and one adult were reportedly transported by ambulance, while the remaining kids were driven to the hospital by their parents.

First responders sprayed down 25 people at the scene, took their blood pressure and monitored their breathing.

The Chesterfield Fire Department did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment on what may have caused the hazmat incident.

An emergency vehicle responding to the hazmat incident at the pool also crashed into a pickup truck. No injuries were reported in the crash.

