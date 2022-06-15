Wednesday, June 15, 2022
James Patterson apologizes for saying that white male writers face a “form of racism”

James Patterson is apologizing for his statement that white male writers face a “form a racism.”

Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the 75-year-old author wrote, “I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism. I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers.”

“Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being heard—in literature, in Hollywood, everywhere,” he added.

The apology comes after Patterson expressed his struggle to find work in the film, theater, TV, and publishing industries, calling it “just another form of racism,” in an interview published in The Sunday Times on June 12.

“What’s that all about?” he continued. “Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.”

